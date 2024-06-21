Africa: Nigeria-SA Relations Critical for Africa's Success

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that understanding and partnership between South Africa and Nigeria is critical for the success of the African continent.

The President was speaking following a bilateral meeting between him and his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Tinubu in Tshwane, on the back of the Presidential Inauguration held on Wednesday.

"[F]or me what matters most is to be able to have very good economic links with Nigeria. The two countries - South Africa and Nigeria - are very important in our continent and when the two countries work together, which we are, and we do things together, it benefits Africa.

"It is the two countries that are among the pillars of our continent and I'm particularly pleased that we support each other internationally in various fora, the UN [and other] multi-lateral institutions. Nigeria and South Africa are essentially joined at the hip and we want to engender good economic and trade relations between our two countries to address the challenges that our two countries face," President Ramaphosa said.

On the domestic front, the President said the African continent has received South Africa's Government of National Unity positively.

"We've set up a Government of National Unity and I'm particularly pleased that the African continent has responded very positively to the news that we will continue stabilising politics of our country. But more importantly, through the Government of National Unity, we're setting a very strong foundation for economic growth and to be able to attract investments," he said.

Tinubu - who attended the inauguration held on Wednesday - said discussions between the two heads of government mainly related to the economy.

"I'm here to congratulate my brother for putting together a very impressive outing - particularly for the Government of National Unity to stabilise the politics. That is coming at a very challenging time for the rest of us in Africa to really come up with collaborative economics that will help our downtrodden and vulnerable people," said President Tinubu.

Wednesday's inauguration which saw Ramaphosa inaugurated for a second term in office, follows on the 29 May 2024, National and Provincial Elections. The results of the elections produced no outright majority winner, requiring the leaders of different formations to work together in taking the country forward.

