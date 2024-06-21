Nigerians, ignore warning about Fulani herdsmen selling poisoned cow meat. Video of dead cows online since 2022

IN SHORT: Several posts on social media claim that poisoned cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen are being transported to the economic hub of Lagos. They also claim that the Fulanis have vowed to sell the meat to communities in the south. But the video used to support the claims has been doing the rounds since 2022.

A video showing dozens of dead cows has been posted on Instagram. According to the caption, cattle belonging to Fulani herdsmen invaded farmlands in the southwest of Nigeria and destroyed all the crops. In retaliation, the cows were poisoned, the post said.

The 27 May 2024 post reads, in part: "People have been advised not to buy cow meat for the next one month. Fulani cattle entered farm lands in the SW and destroyed all their crops. In response these cows were poisoned on their way to Lagos. The Fulani owners,swore that they would sell all the poisoned meat in the south. After cutting their necks the dead cows are now being distributed in the whole south."

The Fulani are a widespread group of mostly Muslim cattle herders who live throughout West Africa.

In Nigeria, Fulani groups are sometimes accused of causing conflict in a struggle for resources. However, some Fulani accuse the media of stereotyping them.

The clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers is caused by competition for land and water, made worse by climate change, population growth and more farming.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Media Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The conflict has had a significant impact on the economy. It has disrupted farming, destroyed property and livestock, and forced people from their homes.

Similar posts can be found here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

Africa Check investigated when the video was filmed and whether there is evidence that poisoned meat is being sold "in the whole south" of Nigeria.

Video is old

Africa Check searched for credible news reports of cattles being poisoned and sold in the south-west of the country. In April, Arise TV reported that an abattoir in Ilorin, Kwara state was temporarily shut over sale of cows suspected to have died of poisoning.

But there have been no reports of the sale of poisoned beef and the Kwara state government also said the "suspected poisonous beef was seized".

Using the video verification tool Invid, Africa Check broke up the video into frames and ran them through Google reverse image search.

The search led us to the same video posted on Facebook in July 2022, with the caption: "Unseen Spirit Slaughtered Fulani Cows."

Another Facebook user posted the video in the same month and year with a slightly different caption, saying it showed about 1,200 cows being slaughtered in the presence of their Fulani owners.

While this doesn't prove that the photo shows slaughtered cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen, it does prove that the video has been online since at least July 2022.

Similar posts can be found here and here.