Kenya: IPOA Launches Probe Into Shooting of Protestor During Anti-Finance Bill Demonstrations

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets to protest against the proposed Finance Bill being debated in Parliament this week.

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has this morning opened probe into the fatal shooting of Rex Kanyike Masai on Thursday evening during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

The death of the 29-year-old who was among the demonstrators has been linked to a plain clothes officer who was part of the security agents battling the protestors in Nairobi's Central Business District.

An unverified amateur footage was circulated online appearing to capture the moment the police officer opened fire at a group of retreating protestors.

IPOA has disclosed that its investigation team has since established contact with the family of Masai as it seeks to piece together the circumstances of eth shooting that sparked widespread anger among Kenyans.

The Authority called for continued restraint by the Police and urged members of the public to be peaceful and conduct themselves within confines of the law during demonstrations.