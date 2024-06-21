Nigeria: Police Arrest Man Over Death of Auto Mechanic in Abuja

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested one suspect, Tijani Uzairu, in the killing of Chukwu Chukwudi, a mechanic in the Kugbo area of Abuja.

The Command's spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

The tragic incident, according to Ms Adeh, happened Thursday at about 4 p.m.

She said there was an argument between four individuals who were led by Messrs Uzairu and Chukwudi. She said In the course of the argument, one of them stabbed Chukwudi in the neck, which later led to his death.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument ensued between them and the mechanic upon which one Chukwu Chukwudi was stabbed on the neck with a dagger by one of the suspects," she said

In a quick response to the incident, the police operatives from Karu Division, arrived at the scene while Chukwudi was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

"Upon receipt of the complaint, police operatives from Karu Division mobilised to the scene where one Tijani Uzairu who accompanied the other suspects was arrested and the victim was rushed to the hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead," Ms Adeh said.

