Liberia: Govt Promotes Five Officials At Micat

20 June 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has promoted five senior officials within the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT).

According to a press release from the Executive Mansion, Mr. Daniel O. Sando, formerly Deputy Minister for Technical Services, has been elevated as the new Deputy Minister for Press & Public Affairs.

Mr. Nat Bayjay is now the Deputy Minister for Technical Services following his promotion.

Additionally, Mr. Rufus Paul, previously Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs, has been elevated to the position of Assistant Minister for Technical Services.

Ms. Angel M. Morris becomes Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs.

In a move to enhance operational efficiency and leadership within MICAT, Ms. Maylouisa Noel Hill has been included in the promotion to Assistant Minister for New Media & National Branding.

Furthermore, the press release emphasized that these appointments supersede any previously announced promotions within similar agencies and positions.

President Boakai urged all appointees to maintain diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in their service to the nation. --Press release

