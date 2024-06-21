Liberia: Expired Goods Busted At Ritco Distillery

Maryland — A huge quantity of expired goods have been arrested at RITCO Distillery Company in Pleebo City, Maryland County, Southeast Liberia.

The seizure and arrest were executed early Thursday, June 20, 2024, by a team of Joint Security in Maryland County, comprising the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Liberia Immigration Services, amongst others.

During a dawn inspection at the Ritco Distillery center in Pleebo, the Joint Security noticed that about 2,768 pieces of Fanta soft drinks (equivalent to 173 sacks), 784 pieces of Power Play energy drinks (equivalent to 49 sacks), 36 pieces of Best Choice Drinks (equivalent to 2 sacks), 114 bags of Corn Meal, 37 bags of mixed Super Garie & milk, and 5 cups of Condensed Milk, among other goods in the warehouse have expired.

The arrested goods have been placed under the custody of the Pleebo Magisterial Court, while Ritco Distillery Company staff have been forwarded to court for investigation.

But the searched which is a growing concerned among citizens within the city of Pleebo residents have expressed concern over the situation, which they blame on lack of efficiency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in the county.

During the inspection, several citizens lauded the Joint Security for their swiftness, which they term very important for public safety.

Pleebo City Mayor Larry Geekor expresses gratitude to Pleebo Police Commander J. Max Roberts and the county commanders of LIS, LDEA, and LNP for taking measures to ensure a safe environment for the citizens.

Emphasizing that the exercise will go down in record because the company's operation has been a growing concern among the people of Maryland County.

Meanwhile, the court temporarily closed down the company's facilities, as more searches are expected amid the ongoing investigation.

However, RITCO Distillery's management, in a press release, says goods discovered by the government in its Pleebo warehouse have been packed for disposal since 2023, pending approval of the rightful authority.

According to the management, it has been hearing rumors that one of its employees, who was dismissed for financial malpractice, has been engaged in deadly propaganda, spreading fake and misleading information that goods packed in the warehouse, awaiting disposal, are being sold to the public for consumption, something, it describes as untrue.

RITCO Management says it's surprised that the court would have ordered authorities to enter its warehouse in Pleebo to expose goods waiting for disposal.

According to the company, the expired goods kept in its warehouse are not RITCO products but from its business partners, which it did not name.

"We want to encourage our customers to remain calm, as we abide by all necessary procedures to supply the best and healthier consumable goods in the markets.

The NEW DAWN independently confirmed through investigation that TITCO Management was misleading the public because the goods were being sold in the general market in the county.

This paper gathered recordings of testimonies and pieces of evidence that expiring goods in the market.

"Let me say, Patrick, I have bought Super Gari, but when I looked at it, it was expired, and when I took it back, they refused to change it," a citizen discloses.

Speaking in a news conference at RITCO Distillery Liberia, head office in Clara Town, Bushord Islands in Monrovia, shortly after the seizure of the expired goods, Company Communication Officer Edwin Chea, Sr. denied the company's involvement in any wrongdoing.

Mr. Chea maintains that goods discovered by the Joint Security in Pleebo weren't in use or on sale but rather packed for disposal since late 2023.

"We want to state clearly that these goods discovered by the government in our warehouse weren't on sale nor given out to the public," Chea denies.

He said they were only meant for disposal and already packed, awaiting the authority responsible for waste.

He says the discovery of the goods is so unfortunate, which management regrets, but reiterates that the situation was prompted by a negative propaganda masterminded by one of its former employees, named withheld, who was dismissed for alleged financial malpractices.

"This news has been spread out on negative propaganda; we have regretted the situation, but have got to understand that these rumors were spread by one of our former employees, who was dismissed for financial malpractices and has been engaged in deadly propaganda, spreading fake and misleading information that goods packed in our warehouse awaiting disposal are being sold to customers for consumption which is not true," Mr. Chea repeats.

He laments that based on the negative news, surprisingly, the Maryland Magisterial court ordered a security task force to enter the RITCO warehouse and expose the goods waiting for disposal.

However, he urges the public, including customers, to remain calm, as management is committed to engaging with authority to resolve the matter while reaffirming the company's pledge to abide by all necessary procedures in providing healthy consumable goods supply for the market.