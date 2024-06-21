Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Strike, Others Give Ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Federal University, Gashua branch in Yobe State, has urged the federal government to address the lingering issues affecting universities to avoid another disruption of academic activities on campuses.

The chairman of the branch, Melemi Abatcha, who addressed journalists in Damaturu yesterday, outlined funding for the revitalisation of Nigerian public universities, and the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement among the major issues.

He said, "Funding for the revitalisation of Nigerian public universities, i.e., improved infrastructure, conducive teaching/learning environments, student and staff accommodation, and equipping of laboratories and libraries.

"Consequently, the Academic Staff of Nigerian Universities has remained on the same salary structure since 2009.

"Even with the directive of Federal Executive Council (FEC) for removal of ASUU from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform since December 2023 till now, ASUU members are still being paid via the obnoxious platform (IPPIS)," he said.

According to him, other issues include university autonomy, the proliferation of public universities, the backlog of earned academic allowances amounting to N50bn, and the withheld three and half months' salaries of its members across the country.

He explained that the removal of fuel subsidy without credible alternatives has brought untold hardship on the people, adding that it would not want to compound it with yet another disruption of academic activities.

The union also called on the government to show sensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by speedily agreeing and implementing an acceptable living wage for Nigerian workers.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has given the federal government two weeks to pay the four months withheld salaries.

The university workers also threatened to shut down universities and inter-university centres if the government fails to pay the withheld salaries when the two-week ultimatum expires.

In a letter addressed to the minister of education, Prof Tahir Mamman, the unions accused the government of neglect and insincerity.

According to the letter entitled, "Re: Four months' withheld salaries: Demand for immediate payment," signed by the NASU general secretary, Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU president, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, they said that the unions can no longer guarantee industrial harmony in the universities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Part of the letter read, "We wish to express our regrets and dismay that up till date, the withheld salaries have not been paid to our members; we view it as an act of insincerity and neglect on the part of the government to the yearnings and aspirations of our members.

"The government's deafening silence and failure to pay the withheld salaries are creating a high level of agitation and contention among our members in the universities and inter-university centres, such that we can no longer guarantee industrial peace and harmony on university campuses.

"We, therefore, demand the immediate payment of the four months withheld salaries to our members not later than two weeks from the date of this correspondence, failing which we will be left with no option than to shut down the Universities and inter-university centres," the union said.