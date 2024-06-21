Ghana: Elections 2024 - No Room for Complacency - Joyce Bawah Cautions NDC

21 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Nii Marmah Boye

She said that despite their party's impressive history, achievements, and dedicated members, complacency is not an option.

The Spokesperson for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) 2024 campaign team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called on her colleagues to act swiftly in fulfilling their responsibilities.

On June 20, 2024, the former Deputy Transport Minister posted on Facebook, urging the campaign team to foster a meaningful connection with Ghanaians, hear their concerns, and show empathy.

"As we move forward, it is essential that we work together. We must eschew arrogance and self-aggrandizement, and instead focus on the collective good. We must communicate swiftly, crisply, and persuasively, using all tools at our disposal to get our message out," Mogtari said.

"Our party has a rich history and a proud legacy. We have achieved great things, and we have a talented and dedicated membership that is the envy of our political opponents. But we cannot rest on our laurels. We must continue to work hard, to communicate effectively, and to stay focused on our goals," she advised.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) announced members of its national campaign team for the 2024 general elections in a statement on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Members of the campaign team include party General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey who will be coordinating the project. He is deputized by National Organizer Dr. Joseph Yammin.

