Liberia: U.S.$952k General Market Dedicated in Gbarnga

Gbarnga, Bong County-A new market in Gbarnga, Bong County, called the Gbarnga General Market, has been dedicated following a collaborative effort between the governments of Liberia and Japan. The market, previously known as the 'Sirleaf Market', was initiated by the Sirleaf Market Women Fund in 2013 for the purpose of establishing a modern market center in Gbarnga at a cost of US$500,000.

The construction of the market was prompted by requests from market association officials, Bong County lawmakers, and the office of the superintendent to relocate the Gbarnga Central Market, which was situated in a central area of the city.

During the dedication ceremony on June 19, 2024, the Japanese Ambassador Accredited to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisamobu, praised the collaborative efforts that led to the successful completion of the project.

He commended the authorities of Bong County for their active participation and highlighted the market's significance in providing a conducive business environment for market women in the county, particularly in Gbarnga.

Ambassador Mochizuki expressed the Japanese government's commitment to supporting market women engaged in business activities and described the completion of the market as a positive development for the people of Bong County.

The project, valued at US$951,934.32, was described as a gift from Japan to the Liberian government, specifically for the benefit of marketeers in Bong County.

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) Executive Director, Julius K. Sele, commended the Japanese government for their role in completing the Gbarnga Central Market project.

He noted that the project, monitored by LACE and the Japanese fund secretariat, was a testament to the collaborative efforts between the two nations. The market facility, which includes storage spaces, offices, a power house, and toilet facilities, was highlighted by Mr. Sele.

He further revealed that the project was being monitored by LACE and the Japanese counterpart value fund secretariat.

Mr. Sele emphasized that the project was funded by the government and the people of Japan and implemented by LACE.

The Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment Executive Director placed the direct cost of the Gbarnga Central Market project as US$867,434.00 with a total cost of US$951,934.32, adding that the contract was done by the BMC group Inc.

"This market facility includes storage facility, offices, power house and toilet facilities," the LACE Boss noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Gbarnga Central Market Superintendent further appealed to the government of President Joseph N. Boakai to fence and build an elementary school for school going kids in the market.

In remarks, Morley P. Kamara, the Economic Advisor to President Joseph N. Boakai, urged citizens to see the facility as theirs by taking good care of it.

Mr. Kamara further pledged the Boakai administration's commitment to bettering the lives of the ordinary Liberians.

The Liberia Marketing Association, Bong County chapter president, Madam Tumu Allen, also expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for finalizing the project, noting the positive impact on market women in the area.

The dedication ceremony was attended by local officials, government representatives, and market women who celebrated the completion of the project. As the market is now operational, there are calls for the community to take ownership of the facility and ensure its proper maintenance for the benefit of all.