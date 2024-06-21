Nigeria: Old Video Alert - Naked Women Protested Against 'Killings and Corruption' in Nigeria's Anambra State, Not Economic Hardship Under Tinubu Administration

Old video alert: naked women protested against 'killings and corruption' in Nigeria's Anambra state, not economic hardship under Tinubu administration

IN SHORT: There have been several protests in Nigeria over the high cost of living. But one protest by naked women was against alleged killings in Anambra state, not hunger. The protest also took place in 2023, not 2024 as suggested online.

Warning: This article links to content with nudity.

Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's president on 29 May 2023. Since he took office, there have been several protests against the high cost of living. The country is facing its worst economic crisis in decades.

In February 2024, a video was posted on Facebook with the claim it showed a protest over hunger.

The video was captioned: "You see how Yoruba women are naked protesting in the street because the hunger is too much Tinubu has finished this country."

It shows a small group of undressed women walking in front of a large group of protesters. A banner with the text "Cultists are killing our people" can also be seen in the video.

The Yoruba people are mainly found in southwest Nigeria.

The same claim and video have been posted on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) here, here and here.

So does the video show a protest against hunger in February 2024, as the posts suggest? We checked.

Ignore old video

We took screenshots of the video and ran them through a Google reverse search. This revealed that the video has been online since November 2023.

It was posted on X with the claim that it showed a protest over the killings of men in Awka, a city in Anambra state in eastern Nigeria.

We also found a screenshot of the video posted by the Nation Newspaper on X on 22 November.

The newspaper said: "Women protest naked against alleged killings, corruption in Anambra."

According to an article on the Nation website, the protest was over the "mindless killings of their kinsmen" and police officers whom the protesters accused of "aiding and abetting bribery and corruption in the area".

The protest took place in November 2023, not February 2024, and it was over alleged killings in Anambra state, not hunger under the Tinubu administration.