Nigeria: FERMA Begins Repairs of Federal Roads in Abia, Appeals for Patience

21 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko, Umuahia

Federal Road Emergency Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, has commenced repairs of three federal roads in Abia State.

The affected roads include Aba-Azumini-Akwa Ibom Road; Umuahia- Bende- Ohafia Road; and Uturu-Mile 2- Ebonyi border Road.

Federal Road Maintenance Engineer (FRME), in charge of Abia State, Festus Okafor, who conducted newsmen round the affected roads on Thursday, said the move was to make federal roads in the state passable without stress.

He said the gesture which is in line with the 'Renewed Hope Agenda ' of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was aimed at making life stress-free for motorists and commuters in the state.

Okafor who explained that the repairs and patch works were being executed through direct labour, appealed to commuters in the state to be patient with the agency, assuring that other federal roads in the state will also receive attention based on the availability of resources.

According to him, the delays in intervention is usually caused by the bureaucracy involved in approvals concerning those that require contracts.

Okafor explained that intervention could come faster through direct labour if the damage were not of large scale.

He said, "The on-going patch works started two weeks ago and it is part of our proactive efforts to avoid further damage on the roads by arresting the situation early.

"We have washouts threatening to cut some roads especially Umuahia-Bende Road. We have done quick intervention through direct labour.

"We have also done some patch works on Aba-Azumini Road, and Uturu-Mile 2 - Ebonyi border Road to keep them motorable and reduce hardship on motorists.

"More federal roads will receive attention as we get more funds. We are waiting for more funds to enable us tackle massive failures on federal roads in the state."

The FERMA boss commended President Tinubu for mobilising the agency to enable it discharge its duties.

He also thanked the Managing Director of FERMA, Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi for his proactivenes which is part of the reason for the successes recorded in the state.

Abia, according to FERMA, has a total of 14 federal roads.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.