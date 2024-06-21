Liberia: Jeety Rubber Factory a 'Force Multiplier'

"You are providing opportunities beyond the people that work here, but for the people in the communities as well as for the farmers," says U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires, Catherine Rodriguez, after the tour of the Jeety Rubber Factory in Weala, Margibi County.

Catherine Rodriguez, the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, has hailed Upjit Singh Sachdeva, an Indian business tycoon, for his multi-million-dollar investment in Liberia's rubber sector, describing it as a "force multiplier."

"You are providing opportunities beyond the people that work here, but for the people in the communities and the farmers. Your money and vision here is a force multiplier," said Rodriguez after the tour of the Jeety Rubber Factory in Weala, Margibi County yesterday.

Rodriguez argued that while post-conflict Liberia has and continues to benefit from economic assistance from the U.S. and others, investments like the Jeety Rubber Company are key in driving the country's development.

She observed that from the tour of the factory, she is not only impressed by the massive investment and the competition it brings to the country's rubber industry but also by the economic impact it already has on the lives of the people of Weala.

The Jeety Rubber Factory, which was commissioned last year, is a US$35 million rubber-processing factory that is expected to generate between US$40 to US$50 million annually in revenue for the Liberian government.

As a major investment in Weala, the Jeety Rubber Factory is expected to employ 700 or more Liberians -- a target which the company expects to meet in the next two years as it currently has a little over 200 Liberians working, most of them coming from Weala and surrounding villages.

The company, which has the capacity to produce 200 to 250 tons of unprocessed rubber daily, purchases its entire supply of unprocessed rubber from smallholder farmers and is currently producing and exporting Technical Specified Rubber (grades TSR10 and TSR20).

According to Rodriguez, the testimonials provided by the locals in the operation area of the company clearly show that the Jeety Rubber Factory is providing Liberians opportunities to "develop themselves and the country's economy."

"Jeety [Sachdeva], you have a never-ending family here," she said. "I know Liberia has been benefiting from foreign assistance for many years, but this company is an economic development that will provide opportunities, and you are providing those opportunities."

This being Rodriguez's visit to the Jeety Rubber Factory, she received an extensive tour of the state-of-the-art factory. During the tour, along with her entourage, she was given an in-depth look at the factory's operations, from the initial processing of raw rubber to the final production of finished goods.

The Chargé d'Affaires was particularly impressed with the factory's commitment to the sustainable use of water resources.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has reminded the factory to continue supporting the smallholder rubber farmers as they are the "backbone" for the development of the rubber industry, and Liberia is no exception.

Speaking earlier, Sachdeva thanked Rodriguez for the visit, saying the Chargé d'Affaires' visit is a testament to the importance of "our industry."

Sachdeva, who during the tour provided detailed insights into the factory's operations, emphasized his company's efforts to reduce waste and improve efficiency.

He explained how the factory recycles rubber waste and utilizes energy-efficient machinery to lower carbon emissions. These initiatives are part of the factory's broader strategy to contribute to Liberia's green economy, a vision that aligns with global sustainability goals.