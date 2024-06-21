Ghana: NPP Youth Demand Apology Over Alleged Assault of Tescon Member At Mahama's Lecture

The victim, a TESCON Organiser of the NPP is said to have interpreted Mahama's lecture with taunt

The youth wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is demanding an apology from opposition party flagbearer, John Mahama, after reports of an alleged assault on a member of the NPP student group TESCON.

According to reports, the victim, a second-year communications student of the Christian Service University (CSU) in Kumasi (where John Mahama had been a guest speaker at its 50th anniversary on Thursday) was assaulted by NDC supporters after he interpreted Mahama's lecture with taunt.

"I also responded and said, 'Mahama wo boa' na wo b3 wi' [Meaning Mahama you're lying, you will lose]. Later on, I saw a macho man who approached me and gave me a warning that I should be careful. So, I also asked him 'What have I done'? And the moment I asked him the question, he came directly and slapped me in front of the former President. So on our way out of the auditorium, when we got to the main entrance of the auditorium, I heard another slap," Nana Boakye said to Joy News.

He has not yet filed a complaint with the police, the report said, although he suffered injuries from the attack.

His party's youth wing says the NDC flagbearer must render an unqualified apology.

"We also demand that John Mahama gives out these thugs for the law to deal with them. Otherwise, we will advise students to always go to NDC events also well prepared for eventualities, or boycott John Mhama and his NDC entirely as they portend nothing but an imminent threat or danger to them," they said in a statement.

The NDC or its flagbearer has not yet commented on the incident.