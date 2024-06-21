Sierra Leone: President Bio Commissions Lumley Children's Hospital

President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has on Friday, June 14,officially commissioned the Lumley Children's Hospital dubbed "Paediatric Centre of Excellence."

The $25 Million project, which was Fund by the Japanese Government, is an ultra-modern facility equipped with the latest medical tools and supplies to provide specialised care to all children.

The new hospital, named the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio Pediatric Center of Excellence, features 166 beds for children and 46 beds for parents, marking a significant milestone in Sierra Leone's healthcare infrastructure, particularly in maternal and child health services.

In his keynote address, President Bio highlighted the importance of that development in the context of the nation's broader human capital aspirations.

He expressed gratitude to the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding the construction of the hospital, emphasising the critical role of international partnership in advancing Sierra Leone's healthcare system.

"Today is another milestone towards the accomplishment of one of our development aspirations: the development of our human capital," he said.

He expressed his determination to protect and secure the wellbeing of children, who are the future leaders of the nation.

He also expressed deep appreciation to the Minister and staff of the Ministry of Health, and the leadership of the hospital, for their invaluable support and dedication.

"We have made significant strides in addressing healthcare challenges, reducing maternal mortality by approximately 61% in recent years. This did not happen by accident; it was intentional and purposeful, a result of tangible actions with tangible results," President Bio said.

The Lumley Children's Hospital symbolizes hope and progress for Sierra Leone. Beyond its physical structure, it hosts state-of-the-art facilities and specialized departments tailored to meet the unique needs of children. From pediatric surgery to neonatal care, every aspect has been meticulously designed to deliver excellence in healthcare.

Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, thanked President Bio for his outstanding leadership. "President, you said we should think big and deliver for the people of Sierra Leone ,we have delivered," Dr. Demby said. He also extended his gratitude to First Lady Dr. Fatima Maada Bio for her unwavering support in the healthcare sector.

The commissioning of the Lumley Children's Hospital is a monumental step in Sierra Leone's journey towards improved healthcare. It stands as a beacon of hope, showcasing the country's commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind, especially its youngest citizens.

Team from JICA, Suski Humoco, said it's a great honor to be part of the commissioning of the Paediatric Centre of Excellence in Sierra Leone, which was fund by the Japanese government She said Japan has been playing a pivotal role in African in achieving the universal health coverage,which is to foster development and resilient in the continent.