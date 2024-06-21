Liberia Moves Ten Places Up, in FIFA Ranking

Monrovia — Liberia has made a leap in the latest FIFA world rankings, climbing from the 152nd to the 142nd spot.

Lone Star moved up to 10 places follows their strong performance in the African World Cup qualifiers, where they are unbeaten in 2024 under the guidance of head coach Mario Marinica.

In June, Liberia defeated Sao Tome and Principe 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Namibia. This rise in the rankings marks Liberia as the biggest mover by ranks, gaining +37.47 points.

The current position of 142nd is the best for Liberia since Mustapha Raji became President of the Liberia Football Association in 2018.

Despite this progress, Liberia is currently 3rd in Group H of the qualifiers and faces a tough challenge to reach the World Cup.

At the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking, Argentina holds the number one spot, followed by France in second and Belgium in third.

Brazil and England have swapped places, with Brazil now in fourth and England in fifth. The rest of the top ten sees Portugal, the Netherlands, and Spain holding steady, while Croatia has moved up to ninth, overtaking Italy, which is now in tenth.