Liberia Telecommunications Authority Lists Liberia Broadcasting System Among Stations Not in Compliance With Regulations

Paynesville City — Liberia Telecommunications Authority Lists Liberia Broadcasting System among numerous stations that are not complying with government regulations, and risks being shut down.

The LBS is currently headed by former Deputy Minister Eugene Fahngon.

The Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) cautioned non-compliant radio station owners in Montserrado County that they risk losing their frequencies to new applicants if they refuse to adhere to the institution's regulations.

In his remarks, LTA Acting chairperson, Abdullah L. Kamara, underscored the importance of compliance with spectrum regulations, stressing that many radio stations have lapsed in payments and continue operating illegally, generating revenues without fulfilling their obligations to the government.

Accordingly, there are 53 radio stations in the county, with minimum of 12 have compliance, two have their applications pending, 39 are non-compliant and 17 radio stations are illegally operating without license.

The LTA revealing non-compliant radio stations, some notable names include the government-owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), Punch FM which is owned by LTA Commissioner Patrick Honnah, T-Five Radio owned by Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah, OKAY FM, Freedom FM, Truth FM, Prime FM and Bana FM, that is owned by District #14 Representative Abu Kamara.

Additionally, Hott FM, owned by District #17 Representative Barnard Blue Benson, Sky Communication, King FM, and ELWA Radio were also been identified in the non-compliant category.

However, radio stations which are illegally operating without license include, a Christian radio station, Flaming Fire which is being operated by Apostle Benedict Tweh, Metro FM and Language News covered under LBS, Ministry of Education, Strong FM, OCM Radio owned by Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh, Shatar FM amongst others.

Kamara emphasized that the misuse of spectrum resources not only hampers effective regulation but also poses safety risks.

He noted that some unregistered stations are exposing their employees to harmful levels of radiation, highlighting the urgent need for these stations to adhere to proper registration and safety standards.

Said Kamara, "We will get it cleaned up. No station operating in Liberia, starting with Montserrado County will use their frequency assignments freely.

"We are issuing a call to all station owners in Montserrado who fall into one of the two categories to come to the LTA in Paynesville and let's see how we can help get your station into compliance."

Adding, "We do not want to close any stations down but if owners refuse to come in they may lose their frequency to new applicants who are patiently waiting to start their station operation."

Kamara announced a moratorium on new licenses in Montserrado County due to the high number of illegal stations and the cluttered spectrum landscape.

He added, "In Montserrado County the proliferation of illegal stations is so high a moratorium has been placed on the issuance of licenses."

"The number of new applications on file for stations in Montserrado is huge. These are owners ready to pay for our frequency but our landscape is so cluttered, new frequency assignments are impossible," he said.

Accordingly, he said this measure aims to address the issues caused by the proliferation of unauthorized broadcasting stations, which have contributed to significant interference and spectrum congestion within Montserrado.

Kamara further emphasized that by halting the issuance of new licenses, the authorities intend to manage and regulate the existing stations more effectively, ensuring a more orderly and efficient use of the broadcast spectrum.

"As stewards, we have to ensure that those who use our frequencies, do so legitimately and without interference from others," he stated.