Ghana: Work On Nungua Interchange Project Back On Track

Remedial work has resumed on the Three-Tier Interchange at the Nungua Barrier in Accra as an interim measure to mitigate traffic congestion in that part of the city.

The project, initially set for completion in February 2023, encountered a delay due to ongoing discussions with external creditors.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, directed the Department of Urban Roads to engage a local contractor to repair deteriorated sections, adding that there was a need to alleviate traffic issues for Nungua residents and surrounding areas.

He cited the success of similar interventions, such as the Takoradi PTC Interchange, which has improved traffic flow and boosted economic activities.

He also mentioned the ongoing construction of 19 km of town roads in Nungua and its environs as part of broader infrastructure improvements.

Mr Asenso-Boakye appealed for public support during the construction process, highlighting the long-term benefits for commuters and businesses.

The interchange project, now 86% complete, is part of the larger Accra-Tema Beach Road Project. It stretches from the Independence Arch in Osu to the Buade intersection in Nungua (Lot 1), with Lot 2 extending approximately 10 km from Buade to Community 3 in Tema.

As work resumes, authorities hope to address immediate traffic concerns while progressing towards the project's completion, ultimately enhancing transportation infrastructure in the Greater Accra region.