Ghana: Adopt Innovative Resource Management - Senior Presidential Advisor

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has urged selected entities under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) to adopt innovative approaches in utilising existing resources to ensure long-term sustainability.

The selected entities include the Births and Deaths Registry (BDR), Public Services Commission (PSC), Office of the Head of Civil Service (OHCS), Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Passport Office (PO), Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat (MES), and the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

He made the call at the 6th Quarterly Progress Review and end-of-project session of the PSRRP, held from June 12-14, 2024, in Cape Coast.

Mr Osafo-Maafo underscored the importance of effective resource management to maximise the benefits of ongoing reforms.

He stated, "I urge the Selected Entities to find better ways of utilising the resources provided to them under the Project for sustainability purposes."

Recognising the achievements of the PSRRP, Mr Osafo-Maafo highlighted the necessity of securing additional funding to sustain and build upon these successes.

He, therefore, called for a new financing agreement with the World Bank to provide the necessary resources to advance Ghana's Public Sector reform strategy into its next phase.

"I am confident that a new financing agreement with the World Bank would provide the necessary resources to advance the Public Sector Reforms Strategy into its next phase," he added.

The World Bank Task Team Leader, Mr. Smile Kwawukume, highlighted the challenges and restructuring efforts undertaken during the extensive period of project implementation, and urged all Selected Entities to expedite their implementation processes.

Mr Kwawukume further expressed confidence that the success stories would serve as a testament to the collective effort and underscored the importance of adhering to sustainability plans.

The PSRRP, implemented over four years, has aimed to improve governance and service delivery efficiency within the Ghanaian public sector.

The workshop had key stakeholders including Project Steering Committee members, Project Management Unit (PMU) representatives, and coordinators from various government entities involved in the project.