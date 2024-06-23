The governor recently sacked his spokesperson, Kazie Uko, days after suspending the state's health commissioner.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has spoken on the sack of his chief press secretary and the suspension of the state commissioner for health.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Otti, earlier in June, suspended the Commissioner for Health in the state, Ngozi Okoronkwo, for "gross misconduct".

This newspaper also reported that the governor also sacked his spokesperson, Kazie Uko.

The State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday night that Governor Otti "just replaced him (Uko) with Mr Ukoha Ukoha in a bid to rejig his media team."

The commissioner did not give any reason for the decision.

'It's reorganisation'

Speaking on Friday during a monthly Media Chat in Umuahia, Mr Otti claimed he did not sack his former spokesperson contrary to reports.

The event was broadcast live on local radio and television stations.

A video clip of the event was also uploaded on Facebook.

"My response is that I did not sack my former chief press secretary. What we did was reorganisation.

"Reorganisation happened. New blood is brought in. People get reassigned," he said.

"And anytime you are given an appointment, it is not a permanent appointment. Even my own appointment (as governor) is not permanent. In the next three years, the mandate you gave me will be over and I need to apply again."

The governor, however, did not mention where he reassigned the former spokesperson.

'Suspended commissioner under probe'

Mr Otti also explained that the State Commissioner for Health, Mrs Okoronkwo, was not sacked, but only suspended for alleged gross misconduct.

"We have not determined that the position has become vacant. What I explained earlier was that the commissioner was on suspension pending the investigation that's going on," he said.

He added that there was nothing wrong with suspending any official, explaining that the commissioner would be reinstated if she was cleared of allegations of misconduct against her.

"I cannot declare it (the commissioner's position) vacant except if the report comes in and shows that she's indicted," the governor stated.

Killing of soldiers: 'We're getting feedback'

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that five soldiers were on 30 May killed by gunmen in Obikabia Junction near Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Mr Otti, speaking to reporters, stressed that his administration was committed to tracking down all those involved in the killing of the soldiers.

"This government takes security seriously. We have been getting the feedback (concerning the killing of the soldiers)," he said.

"We have empowered Operation Crush to crush crime anywhere in the state."