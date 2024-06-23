Sudan War - African Union Peace and Security Council to Muster Emergency Summit

Addis Ababa — At its 1218th meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Friday, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) proposed for an extraordinary summit to be convened to consider the situation in Sudan, and emphasised the need to ensure the protection of civilians in Sudan, calling on the AU Commission, in coordination with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR), to investigate and make recommendations on practical measures to be undertaken for the protection of civilians.

In a communiqué following the meeting on Friday, chaired by Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, with the participation of AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chair of the AU High-Level Panel on Sudan Mohamed Ibn Chambas, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, and Executive Secretary of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, "strongly condemns the ongoing war in Sudan and its adverse impact on the Sudanese people and the Region; and its attendant violations of human rights, international human rights law and international humanitarian law."

The PSC demands that the warring parties, namely the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), immediately stop the fighting and prioritise the interests of Sudan and its people, and calls upon the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, and the Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, "to meet under the auspices of AU and IGAD and without further delay."

The council also "expresses grave concern over the unprecedented catastrophic humanitarian situation, indiscriminate killings of innocent civilians, and wanton destruction of infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, water purification and electricity generation plants, as well as the facilities of diplomatic missions, in clear violation of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The council statement acknowledges and asserts that "there is no viable and sustainable military solution to the conflict, and only a genuine inclusive dialogue can lead to a sustainable solution to the current situation."

The council further "denounces, in the strongest terms possible, the alleged rampant commission of atrocity crimes as a result of the conflict.

In conclusion, the council proposes the convening of an extraordinary summit of the AU to consider the situation in Sudan and, in this regard, requests the AU Commission, in consultation with the Chairperson of the Union, to consult on the date and venue of the aforementioned extraordinary summit.