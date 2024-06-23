Kenyan Leaders Under Fire in Lengthy X-Space Debate Over Finance Bill 2024

Nairobi — Kenyan leaders and government supporters faced sharp criticism on Saturday from thousands of Kenyans online for endorsing the proposed Finance Bill 2024 while neglecting the country's challenges.

The Bill passed Thursday seeks to raise taxes in most commodities and sectors further making life hard for most Kenyans.

In a heated online discussion that spanned over seven hours with more than 60,000 participants, including senior officials, speakers accused leaders of misusing taxpayer funds instead of improving citizens' lives.

Among those in the Twitter Space were Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who faced scrutiny for alleged fiscal mismanagement and taxation burden on Kenyans.

The X-Space was a culmination of street protests last week in various parts of the country, including Nairobi where at least two protesters were shot dead by police.

Participants reiterated their unwavering stance in defending their rights, condemning what they perceived as political intimidation. Popular influencer Amerix, known for "Masculinity Saturdays," addressed Senator Cheruiyot directly, highlighting youth unemployment issues and criticizing the use of public funds for charitable donations.

The discussion turned confrontational when Murkomen attempted to discuss the Finance Bill but was redirected to address allegations concerning the detained content creator Billy Simani, alias Crazy Nairobian.

"I have no information on Billy," Murkomen responded amidst demands to disclose the influencer's whereabouts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and President William Ruto's Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi were also lambasted for their perceived role in suppressing dissent.

Efforts by some participants to allow political figures to join the conversation were met with opposition, as hosts sought to maintain focus on grassroots voices and youth grievances.

The dialogue also drew participants from the Diaspora, critical of the Finance Bill and advocating for job creation initiatives within Kenya rather than exporting labor.

"I didn't choose Diaspora willingly; it was due to Kenya's tough conditions," lamented one participant.

Amid accusations that movements like "Reject Finance Bill" and "Occupy Parliament" were funded by individuals, participants emphasized that these protests stemmed from genuine concerns over Kenya's economic challenges.

The GenZs have vowed more protests next week in what is dubbed Occupy Parliament and State House.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts