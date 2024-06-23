Kenya: To Be a Gen Z in Kenya - Is Delulu the Only Solulu?

opinion

Kenya, a nation celebrated for its vibrant culture and dynamic society, is now experiencing the profound impact of its youngest adult generation Gen Z. Born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, they are stepping into adulthood amidst unprecedented technological advancements, economic challenges, and social transformations. The pressing question is: "Is Delulu the only Solulu?" This popular Gen Z phrase, a playful twist on "delusional" and "solution," highlights the unique blend of idealism and pragmatism that characterizes this generation.

Gen Z in Kenya is defined by their tech-savviness and social awareness. Growing up with smartphones and social media, they are constantly connected to a global stream of information and ideas. This connectivity shapes their perspectives, making them more informed and socially conscious compared to previous generations. However, this constant exposure also breeds a certain level of anxiety and disillusionment, as they are acutely aware of the vast inequalities and systemic issues within their society.

The economic landscape in Kenya presents significant challenges for Gen Z. High unemployment rates and limited job opportunities make financial stability a distant dream for many. According to a 2022 report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate among young people aged 20-24 is alarmingly high, hovering around 22.6%. This economic frustration has fueled Gen Z's active participation in recent protests and demonstrations.

For instance, the nationwide protests against the 2024/2025 finance bill saw a significant turnout of young people. They took to the streets, armed with placards and hashtags, demanding better governance and economic reforms. Their participation underscores their refusal to accept the status quo and their willingness to fight for a better future. This activism is a clear rejection of the notion that "delulu" - being delusional or unrealistic is their only recourse. Instead, it shows their determination to seek tangible solutions ("solulu") to their problems.

Gen Z Kenyans are bringing fresh perspectives and new demands. They value flexibility, work-life balance, and a sense of purpose in their careers. According to an article from Standard Media, managing Gen Z in the workplace requires an understanding of their unique characteristics and expectations. They are not content with traditional hierarchical structures and prefer a more collaborative and inclusive work environment.

Employers are beginning to recognize the need to adapt to these new dynamics. Companies that embrace digital transformation, foster continuous learning, and promote mental health are more likely to attract and retain Gen Z talent. This generation's adaptability and eagerness to learn make them valuable assets in the rapidly evolving job market. Their proficiency with digital tools and social media also positions them as key players in driving innovation and change within organizations.

Social media plays a pivotal role in shaping the identity and aspirations of Gen Z in Kenya. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter are not just avenues for social interaction but also spaces for activism, entrepreneurship, and self-expression. Through these platforms, young Kenyans are creating and consuming content that reflects their diverse interests and concerns.

However, this digital immersion comes with its own set of challenges. The pressure to curate perfect online personas can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. The constant comparison with seemingly successful peers can exacerbate feelings of inadequacy and stress. Despite these challenges, Gen Z continues to harness the power of social media to amplify their voices and advocate for change.

So, is "delulu" the only "solulu" for Gen Z in Kenya? While idealism and daydreams often serve as coping mechanisms in the face of harsh realities, this generation is also characterized by its resilience and resourcefulness. They are not merely dreaming of better futures; they are actively working towards them, whether through protest, innovation, or social media advocacy.

Being a Gen Z in Kenya means navigating a complex landscape of economic hardship, social challenges, and technological opportunities. It involves balancing idealism with practicality, dreams with action. The phrase "delulu is the only solulu" might capture the spirit of youthful optimism, but the reality is that this generation is steadfastly pursuing real solutions. They are the harbingers of change, challenging the old ways and forging new paths for themselves and future generations. In the end, it is their blend of idealism and determination that will shape the future of Kenya.

The writer is a communications specialist