Nigeria: Cholera Outbreaks Expose Water Access Issues, Poor Delivery Systems - Group

As deaths from the latest cholera outbreak in the country climbed to 40 yesterday, the Renevlyn Development Initiative (RDI) has said that the recurrent outbreaks expose the challenges that force Nigerians to patronise unwholesome water sources and the unsafe management of water delivery systems.

RDI's position is coming on the heels of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) alert that the country does not have enough vaccines to address the growing cholera cases nationwide. Deaths attributable to the current outbreak in Lagos were 24 as of Wednesday, representing the highest among the ten states of the federation that contributed 90 per cent to the burden of cholera. Others are Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo and Nasarawa. The cholera deaths are mainly blamed on the delayed presentation of cases.

RDI Project Officer Ifeoluwa Adediran said:

"The periodic cholera outbreaks are very disturbing and reinforce our arguments that the abysmally low investment in the water sector at both state and federal levels are further complicated by poor maintenance of the facilities that house and freight water from the waterworks to the different localities they service. In some communities, the residents resort to unwholesome sources to get water. These are the issues that fuel the cholera outbreaks.

"In Lagos, where there have been more deaths, we are worried about the integrity of pipelines that convey water to localities. In many communities, the pipelines right of way include gutters where breakages and other breaches usually occur and are not addressed for months and years in some cases."

While commending the federal and particularly the Lagos State government for sensitisation efforts to address the current crisis, the RDI project officer insisted that it is time that government at all levels take the issue of provision of water to remote communities and ensuring pipeline integrity as a priority.

"Our recommendation is that increasing investments in the water sector must be complemented and go pari pasu with ensuring the water delivery systems are regularly maintained. Water must also be available and affordable so that citizens are not forced to patronise other sources that lead to cholera and other illnesses."

Ifeoluwa Adediran

Project Officer

Renevlyn Development Initiative