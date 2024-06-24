Nigeria: Fire Outbreak - We'll Build Bigger Christ Embassy Church - Pastor Oyakhilome

"Let the devil lick his wound. We must look at life from the spiritual. This is not an accident because we're not ordinary people..."

Hours after a fire engulfed the Christ Embassy headquarters in Lagos, the founder, Chris Oyakhilome, has revealed his church's action plan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a fire engulfed a significant portion of the church building in Oregun, Ikeja, on Sunday morning.

Several videos circulated on social media showed a fire truck near the building, confirming the presence of fire service officials.

In response to the incident during a live Sunday service broadcast shared on the church's Facebook page, Pastor Oyakhilome announced a bold and visionary plan.

He stated that the church would not only rebuild but also expand, constructing a more magnificent headquarters that would better serve the needs of the growing congregation and the community.

He said: "When something like this happens, we look at what God thinks; He just allows us to do something about it. What are we going to do? The house of God has been burned down; we clear the place and build a better and more beautiful one. That's what we're going to do.

"Let the devil lick his wound. We must look at life from the spiritual. This is not an accident because we're not ordinary people; we're always helped. He told us even when we walk, we'll not hit our foot on the stone because He gives His angels charge over us. Everything that happens in life is a plan."

Christ Embassy, or LoveWorld Incorporated or Believers' Loveworld, was founded in 1987.

In 2019, the church had 145 branches on five continents, with its ministries in Canada, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, the United States, and the United Kingdom.