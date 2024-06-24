Gambia: Justice Minister to Table Bill That Seeks to Ensure Security Vetting

The Gambia's Justice Minister, Dawda Jallow, is expected to appear in Parliament today Monday, 24th June 2024, to table a bill titled Vetting Bill, 2023.

The bill seeks to implement security vetting in the Gambia, as an important part of the Government's reform of the security sector, which will play a critical role in restoring trust and integrity across the security sector.

It has further taken cognizance of the fact that the process of applying security vetting to the individuals acting within the security sector, and elsewhere within and for the government requiring access to sensitive information, supports the government's aim to build institutions of high integrity that are accountable and transparent to the people of the Gambia.

In addition, the bill also seeks to unify the approach to security vetting in the Gambia with the establishment of an independent government body in the form of an agency to administer, perform and control the process of security vetting in The Gambia and issuance and depository of security clearances.

It also seeks to increase both external and internal trust in the individuals granted access to sensitive government information and mitigate risks associated with such access.

The Vetting Bill, 2023, defines functions and powers of the Agency, and establishes the functions and powers of the Agency.

The bill also defines the governing body of the Agency, defines a security clearance process and establishes financial provisions for the Agency.

Another bill that the Minister is scheduled to reintroduce in the assembly, is the bill titled The Judicial Officers (Remuneration and Other Entitlements) Bill, 2023, which will mark the second time of the introduction of the bill before the plenary.

The bill was first introduced in the assembly by the Minister on Monday 4th September 2023, but was later rejected by the lawmakers Tuesday, 12th September 2023, in the 2023 Legislative year.

The bill aims to increase remuneration for personnel in the judicial sector in order to guarantee a higher standard of living and security for the judiciary, with the expectation that this will lead to a stronger and more independent judiciary.

Presenting the bill before the plenary in the 2023 legislative year, the Justice Minister told legislators "The bill would enhance and upgrade the salaries, allowances, pensions, and entitlements of judicial officers".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the bill would regulate the conditions of service of the judges of the Superior Courts and judicial staff, and make provisions to address all issues related to the welfare of judicial officers.

He said: "The bill is being presented pursuant to Section 142 of the Constitution for those of you who hold your constitution, which states that the remuneration of judges that's the title of Section 142 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia".

He quoted the said section as stating a judge of "A superior court shall be entitled to such salary allowances and on retirement such gratuity and pension as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly".

During the voting process on the bill on that day, 21 National Assembly Members opposed the idea of referring the bill to the committee stage, while 18 National Assembly Members supported its referral to the committee stage.

Consequently, the bill was rejected, and today Monday 24th June 2024, the Justice Minister is scheduled to bring the bill back for the lawmakers to scrutinize, consider and pass.