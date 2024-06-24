Nigeria: Fire Razes Christ Embassy Church Headquarters in Lagos

An early morning fire has razed the headquarters of the Christ Embassy Church located in the Oregun area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The cause of the fire was not yet known at the time of filing this report.

The police, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, other emergency responders and the Lagos State Traffic Manage-ment Authority (LATSMA) were on ground trying to put out the fire.

As at press time, no official statement was issued, either by the Church or government agencies, including the po-lice.

Daily Trust reports that multiple videos from the scene are viral on the social media.

Speaking during Sunday service at the church's campground in Ogun State, Oyakhilome said the church would build a bigger headquarters.

He said: "Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing inci-dent, the building vibrated so much, and we thought it was going to collapse.

"I thought to myself that if it collapsed, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn't col-lapse, and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild, but it was still okay.

"Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wound."

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) says the inferno has been put under control.

Mrs Margret Adeseye, Director, LSFRS, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sun-day in Lagos.

She said the fire escalated because the church's fire service thought they could handle the situation by themselves without recourse to the Lagos fire service.

She said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment until after proper investigation.