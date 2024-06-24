Ghana Wins Bid to Host 2026 African Athletics Championships

Accra, Ghana — Ghana has won the bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championships, Ghana Athletics announced on Saturday.

A post on its official X account, formerly Twitter, said, "Ghana Athletics wins the bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championship in Accra. The Confederation of African Athletics has confirmed this in its Council Meeting in Douala, Cameroon."

Out of 15 countries that voted during the election for the next host of the championship, Ghana obtained 12 votes, while the remaining votes went to Botswana.

Ghana hosted the 13th African Games in March this year, showcasing its outstanding athletic facilities.