Ghana: Elections 2024 - Akufo-Addo's Govt Is Mired in Corruption, Brazen Thievery - John Mahama

According to John Mahama, the prevailing conditions have led to a fall in national morale and widespread hopelessness among the people of Ghana.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, has called on Ghanaians to seek a new direction in governance amidst the nation's deepening economic woes.

Mahama took to his X (formerly Twitter) on June 21, 2024, to express his concerns about the corruption, nepotic tendencies, and mismanagement of national resources by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.

"Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft, waste of national resources, impunity, and general criminality have become the hallmarks of Ghana's current government," Mahama said.

He also called for a change in leadership while declaring his candidacy for the presidency and vowed to revive hope and prosperity in Ghana.

"With the national spirit sinking to an all-time low and hopelessness engulfing our country, a change in governance and direction is imperative. That is why I have decided to run for office as President," he said