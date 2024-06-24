Nigeria: Bandits Displace 600 Villagers, Seize Farmlands in Niger

The recent bandits' attacks in four villages in Shiroro local government area of Niger state have displaced 600 people even as they use villagers to work in the siezed farmlands without pay.

The state Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, in a statement signed by its director of media and strategy Habibu Wushishi, said the terrorists attacked the villages last Thursday.

The statement reads, "Niger State has received yet another shocking and painful incidence of banditry attacks in Lanta, Tunga, Dnakau and Juweedna villages of Erena in Shiroro local government area.

"The attacks occurred on Thursday, 20th June 2024, at about 5:36pm, and many cattle and sheep were rustled, but no case of kidnapping was reported. However, many of the houses in Lanta village were burnt down by the bandits."

While lamenting the incident, the statement added that "About 600 displaced persons from the villages are presently in Erena and Kuta IDPs camps being profiled."

LEADERSHIP, however, reports that the villagers have abandoned their farms and some areas taken over by the bandits who forced some of those abducted and villagers to work for them.

The villagers who were able to escape and prefer to speak on condition of anonymity said the armed men are operating like Boko Haram terrorists in several communities using Kaure and Kwaki, abandoned by the inhabitants, as operational headquarters.

It was reported last year that a group flies its flags in the Kaure, but the villagers said there is a new dimension to their operation as they were forced to work on the farms for them without pay.