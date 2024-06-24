Nigeria: You Can Pull Many Nigerians Out of Poverty, Obi Tells Tinubu

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said President Bola Tinubu will pull many Nigerians out of poverty if continues his new spirit of charity.

The office of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) stated this while commending Tinubu for emulating Obi in the boreholes projects.

The statement signed by POMR spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, said the President, during the special anniversary of the death of his mother, Alhaji Abibatu Magaji in Abuja at the weekend, announced a nationwide project to construct 400 boreholes as a continuation of charity in the late mother's memory.

Obi said this new line of thinking from the president should be reflected in the government projects which at the moment are not addressing the yearnings of the poor.

The statement said, "POMR wishes to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for harkening to the call of our Principal, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi to wealthy Nigerians to join him in ensuring the provision of boreholes across the country for the downtrodden in our midst.

"Obi embarked on the project after witnessing what many Nigerians go through trying to get basic needs like drinking water. He had already installed some Boreholes as a short time solution in some Northern states Nasarawa, Bauchi, Kano, Zaria, Kebbi, Suleja Niger State and Sokoto where the situation is acute."

"The POMR commends this spirit of charity from the President as it's in line with our principal's desire to attend to the poor in our midst.

"POMR would like to advise that this new line of thinking from the President should be reflected in the government projects which at the moment are not addressing the yearnings of the poor in our midst.

"It remains shameful that in a nation where millions have no access to clean drinking water, millions of children are out of school and have no access to decent healthcare with millions of youths out of jobs, yet the government is placing priority on bogus projects like coastal highway, mansions, flyovers and buying of jets etc as a priority.

The President's new spirit of charity if it continues will help in pulling many Nigerians out of poverty if it's diversified."

In another development, POMR said Obi did not comment on a claim that the sum of N814 billion was spent on the National Anthem by the federal government.

POMR stated this while reacting to a news story circulating in social media that Obi has been among "the detractors" who have been vocal against the expenditure on the new National Anthem.

"POMR wishes to state clearly that while Peter Obi has been a critic of wasteful spending of public funds, he has not said a word directly or indirectly on the new national anthem.

"Most of OBI's statements are based on verifiable facts and he never embarked on frivolous remarks.

"POMR has been made aware of some hirelings whose assignment is to push out funny statements and attribute them to Obi to finally discredit his laudable opinions on national issues," Tanko said.