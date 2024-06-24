Nigeria: Dangiwa to Flag Off Construction of 2,000 Housing Units in 8 States

In continuation of the groundbreaking ceremonies for Renewed Hope Cities and Estates, the minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, is set to officially flag-off construction work for additional 2,000 housing units in eight states in the South and North Central zones of the country.

States slated for the exercise include Ebonyi, Abia, Akwa Ibom as well as Delta, Osun, Oyo, Benue and Nasarawa.

The nationwide groundbreaking exercise according to a press statement signed by the Minister's special assistant on Media and Strategy, Mark Chieshe, is sequel to the official launch of the housing programme by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February 2024, with the inauguration of 3,112 housing units in Karsana, Abuja and the successful groundbreaking of 1,500 housing units in five states in the north comprising Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, Sokoto and Kano from 22nd to 25th May 2024.

The schedule for the flag-off of construction activities will begin with 250 housing units in Ebonyi on Wednesday, 26th June 2024, followed by 250 units in Abia on Thursday, 27th June 2024 then 250 units in Akwa Ibom on Friday, 28th June 2024; and 250 units in Delta State on Saturday, 29th June 2024.

Others are 250 units in Osun (Tuesday 2nd July 2024), 250 units in Oyo (Wednesday 3rd July 2024), 250 units in Benue (Friday 5th July 2024), and 250 units in Nasarawa (Saturday 6th July 2024), bringing the total to 2,000 housing units in the eight states.

"the houses will be built in line with approved organic designs to allow eventual off-takers expand from one bedroom to two bedrooms, and from two bedrooms to three bedrooms as incomes increase over time. This design was adopted to enhance affordability for Nigerians."

"The housing projects also seek to promote inclusivity and integration and address inequalities by providing a broad range of affordable homeownership options. This includes single digit and up to 30-year mortgage loans to be provided by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Rent-to-Own options where beneficiaries can move in and pay towards homeownership in monthly, quarterly, or annual instalments and Outright Purchase for high income earners."

"Beyond providing shelter for low-and-medium-income Nigerians, the housing construction is a major stimulus for the local economy, it is estimated to create over 50, 000 skilled and unskilled jobs I the states, supporting livelihoods, and developing the larger economy," Arc. Dangiwa said.