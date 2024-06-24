Nigeria: LCCI, Govt Collaborate On 2024 International Business Confab

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is set to host the 2024 LCCI International Business Conference & Expo in Lagos on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th August, 2024.

The event with the theme, "Invest Nigeria", which is to hold at Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island, will herald the introduction of 15 unicorn companies to the Nigerian economy, signing of landmark investment agreements between Nigeria and other countries and establishment of over 1000 new start-ups across Africa.

A statement from LCCI said the highlights of this annual investment programme include: "Business Forum headlined by the Presidency, State Government, Diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Leaders of the organized private sector."

Others are: The State's session before the keynote address, where five State Governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their states and the available incentives; ten Business to Business Sessions on Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts; and four Government to Government meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments.

The statement added that the Expo section is expected to feature delegates and exhibitors from at least 50 different countries.