Nigeria: Poor Ranking - Nutritional Int. Supports Sokoto to Reduce Malnutrition Cases

Following the recent ranking of Sokoto State among the states with high malnutrition indices in the country, the Nutritional International has declared its support to assist the state towards reversing the trend.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after the opening of a two-day training for stakeholders in the state at the weekend, Nutritional International Sokoto State Coordinator, Oyedeji Ayobani, explained that the training was organized to ensure that the malnutrition indices was reduced to the barest level in state.

He however, noted that tackling the menace required a multi-sectoral approach.

"We cannot do it alone. We need the support of other sectors because different factors are responsible for the surge in the cases of malnutrition in the state.

"There is insecurity; there is poverty and there are people with money but don't know how to make the right combination to balance their food.

"This is why I said it requires multi-sectoral approach to tackle the menace," he insisted.

He also stressed the need for the state to strengthen its drugs revolving fund (DRF), especially in local government areas.

Also speaking, Pharmacist Kabiru Abdullahi who is in charge of the State Logistics Management Coordinating unit, said 102 facilities were implementing DRF across the state.

He also blamed insecurity for the poor implementation of the programme in some local government areas of the state.