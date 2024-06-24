Nigeria: Amnesty Programme Boss Tasks Ex-Niger Delta Agitators On Peace

Dennis Otuaro, the administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, has urged former agitators enrolled in the programme to avoid actions that could jeopardize peace and security in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at a stakeholders' meeting in Warri, Delta State, Otuaro emphasised the importance of maintaining the peace achieved through the Amnesty Programme.

The meeting, themed "Fostering, Consolidating, and Collaborating for the Peace, Security, Stability, and Development of the Niger Delta," brought together various stakeholders to discuss the ongoing efforts to ensure the region's stability.

"Sustaining the peace and security of the Niger Delta is the mandate of the Amnesty Programme, and we must do this for our communities, our children, and their children," Otuaro said.

He highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to the peace and development of the Niger Delta, urging stakeholders to support this vision by generating constructive ideas and maintaining unity. Otuaro emphasized the necessity of consolidating the successes of the Amnesty Programme to prevent a return to the pre-amnesty era marked by serious conflicts and violence.

He assured the stakeholders that with sustained peace and innovative ideas, they could present a strong case to President Tinubu to align the programme with his developmental agenda.

Otuaro also called for unity among stakeholders, urging them to avoid divisive actions and communicate any genuine concerns directly to him.