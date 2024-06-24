Nigeria: Govt to Sanction Multinationals for Failing to Register TTA

24 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Director General of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. Obiageli Amadiobi, has said multinational companies that did not submit their Technology Transfer Agreements (TTA) to NOTAP for proper evaluation and registration will soon face stiff penalties and prosecution.

Dr. Amadiobi made this revelation when she led the top Management staff of NOTAP on a familiarization visit to some Information and Communication Technology (ICT) companies in Lagos, a statement by NOTAP said.

She stated that NOTAP was established to regulate the inflow of foreign technology through the registration of technology transfer agreements to promote the development of locally motivated technologies.

The Director General further stated that while the office is working assiduously to ensure that Nigerian companies are offered the best contractual terms in acquisition of foreign technologies, some companies are hiding under the non registration of hardware to avert registration of their agreements because they have lumped up software and hardware together, thereby short-changing the system.

She expressed the commitment of the office in synergizing with companies that strictly comply with NOTAP rules but will ensure stiff punishment for erring ones.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.