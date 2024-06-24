Nigeria: Police Launch Manhunt for Officers Offering Protection to a 'Yahoo Boy' in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has stepped up manhunt for some policemen seen in a viral video guarding a young man abusing the Naira note.

The policemen were seen in a viral video encouraging the young man to abuse the naira, contrary to the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act.

The police authority said the policemen acted in such a manner that was demeaning to the Officers and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

Investigation by the State Command followed a directive by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to the state Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said the force condemned the content of the video in its entirety, as well as all forms of unethical, demeaning, un-dignifying and unprofessional acts of the officers, especially the one that subject them to servitude.

Adejobi said steps are ongoing towards identifying the police officer in the said video in order to apportion appropriate sanctions.

"In this regard, the young man in the video is hereby called upon to present himself to the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Department nearest to him, or contact the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for proper investigation into the circumstances of the video.

"We appreciate all well-meaning Nigerians for bringing this to public knowledge and assure them that the corrective and punitive steps being taken will be brought to a conclusive and definitive end," he added.