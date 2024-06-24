Nigeria: ASUU Summons Town Hall Meeting Over Govt's Failure to Implement Report

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has summoned a town hall meeting in Sokoto over the lingering dispute with the Federal and Sokoto State governments.

In a joint press conference organized by the Usmanu Danfodiyo University and Sokoto State University branches of the union, Professor Muhammad Almustapha noted that the meeting has become necessary to intimate parents about the development and also discuss the way forward.

Almustapha, who is the chairman of UDUS' branch, lamented that the two tiers of government have failed to address some of the issues that compelled the union to embark on strike in 2022 and discuss the way forward.

He said the federal government has failed to implement the Nimo Briggs committee report and to settle the backlog of earned academic allowances.

He also decried the 'illegal dissolution of University Governing councils by the federal government'.

He, however, called on the Sokoto State government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the 25/35 percent salary increment of ASUU members in their employ.

ASUU also called on the Sokoto State government to implement N35,000 wage award for academic staff as well as complete the staff quarters of the Sokoto State University.

The union further called for adequate funding of universities in order to address issues such as shortage of lecture rooms, hostel accommodation, among others.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of UNIMAID ASUU chapter, Dr. Abubakar Mshelia, told Daily Trust in Maiduguri at the weekend that ASUU has resolved to fight for its rights and survival of universities autonomy.

Mshelia accused the Tinubu-led administration of neglecting its agreements, prompting the union to intensify its public engagements to mobilise support from students, parents and guardians.

"What is eminently clear to all of us is deceptions on the side of Federal government; they are being so deceptive in the sense that we suspended these strikes with the understanding that these agreements be fulfilled but up till this moment, I can tell you that nothing has been done by this present administration regarding our members."

Mshelia urged the public to put more pressure on the FG to take action, saying the UNIMAID chapter has joined the national body of ASUU to demonstrate the urgency of the situation and the need for a united front in the face of government's inaction.

"Government, in its usual insincerity and deceptive ways of handling matters, has refused to formally meet with the union. So, we felt it is time for the students, parents, guardians and public to be aware of the deceptive ways of this present administration, how it is handling matters affecting the universities."