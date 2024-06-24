Nigeria: Emirship Tussle - Police Deploy Additional Personnel to Two Palaces in Kano

24 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The police have deployed additional armed security personnel to the two palaces housing the contending emirs in the metropolitan Local Government Areas of Kano.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG Usaini Gumel, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Gumel said, "Equipped and armed personnel have been deployed to handle any unforeseen circumstances around the identified areas.

He explained that the deployment aims to prevent security threats and maintain a peaceful atmosphere pending the emirship's outcome.

AIG Gumel said that the command has reinforced its personnel deployment plans to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

"Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, residence of Emir Aminu Bayero.

The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability.

The command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property. ( NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.