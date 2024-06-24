Nigeria: Why We Dislodged Hunters From Emir Sanusi's Palace - Police

Police chief says officers were deployed to check security threats.

The police have confirmed that security has been beefed up at the two palaces being occupied by the two princes contending for the stool of the Emir of Kano.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the police took over the security of the main palace from local hunters guarding the reinstated Lamido Sanusi.

The hunters, known locally as 'Yan Tauri', were drawn from across the state by the state government. This followed a rumour that federal authorities wanted to relocate Aminu Ado-Bayero to the main palace.

Mr Ado-Bayero, who was removed by the state government last month, is at the Nasarawa mini palace.

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in the state, Usaini Gumel, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said the two palaces have been fortified with additional security agents.

He said the officers were deployed to check security threats until the resolution of the tussle over the emirship of the state.

Mr Gumel, an assistant inspector-general of police, said the command reinforced personnel deployment to ensure adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

"Armed personnel have been deployed to provide security at the Kofar Kudu Palace, the residence of Emir Malam Mohammadu Sunusi, and the Nasarawa Mimi Palace, the residence of Emir Aminu Bayero.

"The police appeal for public support and urge residents to provide information that could aid in maintaining peace, progress, and political stability.

"The command is committed to providing the required security that will enable all residents to pursue their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property," NAN quoted the commissioner saying.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Federal High Court voided Mr Sanusi's reappointment, having asked the state government to halt the implementation of the Kano Emirate Council (Repeal) Law, 2024.

The judge, Abdullahi Liman, ruled that the reappointment of Mr Sanusi was null and void because the government disobeyed the court's earlier order restraining it from taking further action on the new emirate council law of the state.