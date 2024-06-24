Liberia: SUP Extols UL Board of Trustees for Demonstrating Leadership

Monrovia — The University of Liberia (UL) campus-based Students Unification Party (SUP) has lauded the UL Board of Trustees for its demonstration of leadership by ordering the resumption of classes.

In a communication dated June 19, 2024, the UL Board announced the resumption of classes beginning Monday, June 24, 2024.

Addressing an emergency press briefing on the UL Capitol Hill campus on Saturday, June 22, 2024, SUP chairman Kwein W. Kwein said his party's endorsement of the Board's decision was premised on the fact that the decision reflected recommendations of all stakeholders.

"We believe the decision that was made by the Board of Trustees that was issued on June 19, 2024, is a decision that reflects the recommendations that were made by all the constituent groups at the University of Liberia," Chairman Kwein noted.

The student leader disclosed that on June 19, 2024, the Board of Trustees decided that a committee would search for a new president of the University of Liberia in three months.

While the search continues, the Board ordered UL Faculty and Staff to immediately return to all activities beginning this Monday.

The Board also ordered the provision of buses to commute students to and from the Fendall Campus and the immediate payment of all part-time lecturers.

"We see the decision of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai not to invite student leaders, after engagement with the leadership of ULFA and ULSA as an affront," the SUP chairman said.

He said the only decision SUP will support is the one the Board of Trustees took.

"The University of Liberia Students Union is the biggest constituent of the University of Liberia," he said.

He argued that student leaders should be a part of any process where decisions that affect students are taken.

"The SUP also remains unbending in her decision that President Boakai is unwanted at the University of Liberia campuses as long as the educational rights of students are being fragrantly disrespected," Chairman Kwein vowed.