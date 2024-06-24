Liberia Declares Salone Border Drug Hotspot

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) identifies the border with neighboring Sierra Leone as a significant hotspot for drug trafficking, highlighting a surge in illegal substances crossing into Liberia.

The Officer-In-Charge of the LDEA since the suspension of Director Abraham Kromah and his two deputies discloses here.

Officer-In-Charge Christopher Peters disclosed at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism's weekly press briefing in Monrovia

Mr. Peters expresses grave concern over the recent influx of drugs, particularly marijuana, entering Monrovia from across Sierra Leone.

He laments the challenges being faced by law enforcement officers in intercepting drugs that are being trafficked into the country, citing Liberia's vast and porous borders.

"Sierra Leone is proving to be a major source of narcotics entering Liberia, with traffickers exploiting over 200 illegal border points," O-I-C Peters reveals, and stresses, "This situation demands immediate action."

He outlines strategies the LDEA employs to curb the influx, such as focusing on supply reduction through enhanced enforcement efforts.

Recent operations yielded significant seizures, including the arrest of Mustafa Kamara, a Liberian national found with 28 pieces of high-grade marijuana valued at 420,000 Liberian Dollars (LRD) and US$32,000. Another major arrest involved Rita Williams apprehended with 1.9kg of cocaine worth over 12.6 million Liberian Dollars.

Highlighting the agency's recent successes, Peters reveals a major operation in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount Counties, resulting in the arrest of six suspects and seizure of various illicit substances, including marijuana and heroin.

"In Monrovia alone, we seized approximately 145 grams of marijuana valued at US$20,916 and 3.0 million Liberian Dollars," he says, which underscores the scale of the problem within the capital.

The LDEA Acting Boss also mentions ongoing international cooperation, noting the arrest of Mohammed Sackor, a Sierra Leonean resident, with six plastic packs of marijuana worth US$3,360 and LRD638,400, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Sierra Leone, President Julius Maada Bio recently declared a national emergency on substance abuse, responding to the deadly impact of synthetic drugs like kush, a mix of marijuana, fentanyl, and tramadol. This move follows alarming reports of fatalities and widespread addiction linked to the substance.

As Liberia intensifies its efforts against drugs, O-I-C Peters assures continued vigilance and enforcement to curb the supply and demand for illicit substances in Liberian society.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai suspended Director Kromah and his two deputies, pending investigation over leadership struggle and lack of coordination. Editing by Jonathan Browne