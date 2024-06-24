Nigeria: Youth Leaders Reject Calls for State of Emergency in Rivers

The Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leaders Coalition (RSEYLC), has said the call for a state of emergency in Rivers State or impeachment of its governor, Siminalayi Fubara, will undermine the democratic process in the state.

The group stated this while reacting to the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its national publicity secretary Barrister Felix Morka, on the impasse surrounding the leadership of local government councils in the state.

Morka had, in a recent statement, criticised Fubara for appointing caretaker committees to oversee the affairs of the 23 local government councils in the state.

But, RSEYLC, in a statement yesterday by its chairman, Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana, described the APC publicity secretary's criticism as "hypocritical and deceptive."

The group stated that Morka's statement reveals a disconnect from the reality of the strong bond and mutual respect between Fubara and the people of Rivers State.

The statement reads in part: "Our attention has been drawn to a recent statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Felix Morka, criticizing the decision of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to appoint Caretaker Committee administrators to oversee local government affairs pending the conduct of elections by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

"We find Mr. Morka's attack to be hypocritical and deceptive. It is important to note that Governor Fubara is not the first to implement such a measure. Similar appointments have been made in other states, including Benue State, which is governed by the APC.

"Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State also appointed Caretaker administrators before Governor Fubara, raising the question of whether Mr. Morka is prepared to criticise his own party's actions in Benue."

They however added that a stakeholders' meeting to lay the groundwork for forthcoming local government elections, has already been scheduled.

"Any attempts by Mr. Morka and his associates to undermine this democratic process through undemocratic means, such as calls for a state of emergency or impeachment, will not succeed."

They however called on the people of Rivers State and Nigerians to disregard APC's remarks and urged continued support for Fubara and the appointed Caretaker Committee in the 23 Local Government Areas "as they work to deliver democratic dividends across all sectors."