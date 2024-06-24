Nigeria: Urgent Need to Enforce Policies to Prevent Trafficking of Young Girls, Children in Plateau

A non Governmental Organisations (NGO) Child Protection Network and Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) has condemned in strong terms the current trend of trafficking of young girls from Plateau State to other West African countries for prostitution.

The Coordinator Child Protection Network Plateau State chapter Mrs. Sandra Chikan in an interview with LEADERSHIP warned that they would no longer condone the illicit acts where children and young girls from Plateau State are tricked, forced or persuaded to leave their homes and then transported and forced to work or sold and trafficked for sexual exploitation.

LEADERSHIP reports that over 10 teenage Nigerian girls around the ages of 15 and 16 from two states, Plateau, and Imo were rescued by authorities after they were trafficked to neighbouring Ghana for prostitution.

According to her, "In view of the alarming increase in cases of child trafficking, young girls from Plateau state have in several occasions been lured by syndicates to other countries and states for prostitution and child labour.

"Child Protection Network condemns this dastardly act and we call on Parents and Guardians to be aware of these criminals and community leaders to report any unlawful activity and crimes of such to law enforcement agencies.

"Government should explore options for ensuring policies are implemented and engage stakeholders in concerted effort to combat this menace and criminality."

The North Central Coordinator Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) Steve Aluko in his reactions called on government at all levels to do the right thing by making good policies that will make the children not to be vulnerable.

According to him, there is also the child right acts, the violence against person prohibition and the gender commission all lacking enforcement. He stressed that beyond providing the legal framework they should equally ensure enforcement.

"Most importantly government must make sure we have a very versatile economic environment that will promote constructive engagement,"he said as this will prevent girls going into trafficking, adding that these victims should be given proper healthcare to prevent diseases.

The acting executive chairman, Plateau State Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Barr. (Mrs.) Olivia Dazyam while speaking on the development, said the state governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, is worried over the issue and has directed the commissioner of women affairs to ensure justice for these innocent girls.

She appealed to traditional and religious leaders in the state, to take the lead and talk to the people, to discourage trafficking at all levels.