Liberia: General Business New - BMMC Begins Supply of Water to Kinjor, Other Communities Soon

Kinjor — Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) operations are about to benefit from sustainable supply of water as the tower construction project is on the verge of completion, the Company's Technical Team has disclosed.

It can be recalled that the Company launched the water tower construction project on 20 March 2024 in Kinjor, Darblo Clan, Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County, which has a population of a little over fifteen thousand inhabitants.

BMMC hired the services of SENAN Group Limited Borehole Drilling & Construction Company, a Professional Drilling Company, to construct the water facilities in Kinjor and other host communities in Grand Cape Mount County.

The water project is part of efforts by BMMC intended to address the issue of safe drinking water for residents living within its host communities.

Apart from the ongoing water tower construction project in KinjorTown, BMMC is also constructing water facilities in other communities.

Prior to the construction of these water tower facilities, BMMC has over the years constructed and regularly repaired hand pumps in numerous of its host communities.

Meanwhile, the Technical Manager of SENAN Group, HannanSenan has assured citizens of Kinjor that his company is committed to providing quality water for them.

Meanwhile, citizens of Kinjor have thanked the Management of Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for the timely intervention, stressing that the project will have significant impact on the various communities.

The Town Chief of Kinjor, Zinnah Darblo and the Youth Chairman Winston Korsor also lauded BMMC for undertaking several community driven projects over the years, including the disbursements of annual Clan Development Funds to Mana, Laar and Darblo Clans, the quarterly support to elders, support to the education sector, the rehabilitation of community roads, the construction and support to clinics among many others.