Ghana: Koda's Burial Ceremony Delayed to September 20

The gospel musician died on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, due to kidney complications

The burial ceremony for the late Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known in the music industry as KODA, has been postponed from its initial date of July 5, 2024 to September 20, 2024.

The announcement regarding the revised funeral date was posted on Facebook by the family of the deceased gospel artist.

"We wish to inform all well-wishers, friends, ministry partners and the general public that the date for the celebration of life for our beloved brother Kofi Dua Anto has been changed from 5th July 2024 to 20th September 2024," the post read.

The funeral service will now take place at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra, with a private burial ceremony to follow.

KODA died on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, due to kidney complications. He is survived by his wife Ewurama Dua Anto and three children.

He was well-known in Ghana for his uplifting melodies and iconic guitar skills, and he made an indelible mark on the gospel music scene as both a singer and a producer. He is known for composing songs including "Nsempii," "Nkwa Abodoo," "Yapai," and "Adorso."