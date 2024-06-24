Ghana: Koda's Burial Ceremony Delayed to September 20

24 June 2024
The Accra Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Quartey

The gospel musician died on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, due to kidney complications

The burial ceremony for the late Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, better known in the music industry as KODA, has been postponed from its initial date of July 5, 2024 to September 20, 2024.

The announcement regarding the revised funeral date was posted on Facebook by the family of the deceased gospel artist.

"We wish to inform all well-wishers, friends, ministry partners and the general public that the date for the celebration of life for our beloved brother Kofi Dua Anto has been changed from 5th July 2024 to 20th September 2024," the post read.

The funeral service will now take place at the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Dominion Centre on Spintex Road in Accra, with a private burial ceremony to follow.

KODA died on April 21, 2024, at the age of 45, due to kidney complications. He is survived by his wife Ewurama Dua Anto and three children.

He was well-known in Ghana for his uplifting melodies and iconic guitar skills, and he made an indelible mark on the gospel music scene as both a singer and a producer. He is known for composing songs including "Nsempii," "Nkwa Abodoo," "Yapai," and "Adorso."

Read the original article on Accra Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Accra Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.