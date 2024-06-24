Tanzania: Platnumz 'Komasava' Globally Goes Viral

A VIDEO of reputable artist Chris Brown dancing to Naseeb Abdul alias Diamond Platnumz's song Komasava has gone viral on Tiktok and earned him global recognition.

Chris Brown's dancing Platnumz hit has been well received by artists and art stakeholders, who have congratulated Diamond Platnumz for his efforts after Brown posted it on Tiktok.

Platnumz showed his respect for Chris Brown's post and offered his deep gratitude and appreciation. The post had roughly 16,383 comments and 220,184 likes till yesterday evening.

Platnumz posted on Instagram, saying, "Wooh! Check what I woke up to!!! @chrisbrownofficial on my #KomasavaChallenge, Words can't express how grateful I am! This means the world to me and the whole Culture Bro! GOAT, KING, IDOL @chrisbrownofficial."

A number of musicians responded to Platinumz's post; well-known figures included Petit Afro, Isaya Mtambo (Chino Kidd7), Mbwana Kilungi (Mbosso), Juma Mussa (Jux), Benard Mnyang'anga (Ben Pol), and Zuhura Othman Soud (Zuchu).

In addition to musicians, boxer Ibrahim Classic and fashion model Miriam Odemba responded to the message.

The emergence of digital platforms such as YouTube and Instagram has brought about a significant change in the music industry by providing a worldwide platform for musicians to exhibit their abilities.

This change in SubSaharan Africa has been spearheaded by a new generation of singers who have won over millions of fans across the globe.

Platnumz is among the musicians who h a v e won hearts. He has amassed 2.6 billion views on YouTube. He trails behind Burna Boy in popularity with 2.8 billion views.

Platnumz is ahead of other prominent African artists like Wizkid who has 1.9 billion views, followed by Davido with 1.7 billion, Raymond Mwakyusa (Rayvanny) with 1.1 billion, Rajabu Abdulkahali (Harmonize) with 1.1 billion, and Ally Kiba with 336 million.

Apart from his widespread popularity from multiple hit songs, he is also a multi-award winning artist.

To name a few, he has won the Best African Act MTV Europe Music Award (2023 and 2015), Best Live Act MTV Europe Music Award (2015), Best Worldwide Act MTV Europe Music Award (2015), The Headies Award for East African Artiste (2023 and 2022), Rest of Africa Artist (2019) South African Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award for Best Africa and India Act (2015), and The Future Awards Africa Prize in Entertainment (2014)