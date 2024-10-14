South Africa: Petition Wants to Block Chris Brown's South African Tour

Women for Change began a petition to stop Chris Brown from performing .
By Melody Chironda

South African women's rights campaigners have launched a petition calling for controversial U.S. award-winning singer Chris Brown to be barred from performing in December.

The Women For Change advocacy group has urged the South African government and promoters to reconsider allowing the pop star to perform. The petition also demands that Home Affairs revoke Brown's visa and prevent him from performing in South Africa.

Activists say his concert is a direct insult to the millions of women and girls affected by violence both in South Africa and around the world, as it is scheduled just days after the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Over 26,000 people have signed the petition opposing the performance by the U.S. artist.

Tickets for the Grammy-winning artist were sold out at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, the largest stadium in Africa, and a second date was added for December. The shows will take place on December 14 and 15 2024.

In 2009, Brown was convicted of assaulting former girlfriend Rihanna on the way to the Grammy Awards. New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the UK have since denied him entry.

