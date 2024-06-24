Nigeria: CAF Opens Bid for Youth Competitions, Women's Champions League

23 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Confederation of African Football has opened bids for three of its competitions and CAF awards.

The three competitions are the 2024 Women's Champions League, U-20 Africa Cup of Nations and U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF announced the decision at the end of its virtual executive committee meeting on Friday.

Interested countries are now expected to submit bids for the three competitions and CAF Awards 2024.

The U-20 AFCON and U-17 AFCONs is scheduled for early 2025.

CAF also revealed it has received offers from the Middle East for the hosting right of the 2024 Super Cup.

Egyptian powerhouses Al Ahly and Zamalek will battle for the Super Cup title.

