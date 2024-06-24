Nigeria: Meet Fola Stag, Photographer Behind Farooq Oreagba's Viral Photo

Interestingly, Fola Stag has never missed capturing images at the festival in the past few years. But in 2024, he got what many have tagged as his big break.

They say that sometimes, all it takes for an individual's life to change for the better is opportunity meeting preparedness. This is Fola Stag's testimony.

The Lagos-based photographer, whose real name is Fasanmi Afolabi, has been plying his trade for over seven years, working with some of Nigeria's biggest consumer brands and celebrities.

However, none of his works ever commanded the level of attention his striking shots of investment banker Farooq Oreagba, who stole the show at the just-concluded Ojude Oba festival, commanded.

Last week, the world was bombarded by the beauties and the uniformities of colours through the two-day Ojude Oba festival in Ogun state. The two-day event is an annual festival held at Ijebu Ode, the history capital of the Ijebu people, to celebrate by showcasing their rich cultural heritage, pride and unity.

The festival honours Awujale, the king of Ijebu-Ode and celebrates the rich traditions of the Ijebu people, drawing notable figures from near and far.

One man stood out during the Ojude Oba festival: Mr Oreagba. Fola Stag's brilliant shot effortlessly showcased Mr Oreagba's looks, outfit, cigar, and tattoos.

Stroke of luck

What appeared to be just another regular shot of his was a blessing in the sense of the word. It has propelled him to the limelight, and his following has soared in thousands. Interestingly, he has never missed capturing images at the festival in the last year.

But in 2024, he got what many have tagged as his big break.

He said, "I remember 2019. I was there to take photos with my phone, saying, "I wish more people could experience this with me and show the world. I am glad that Ojude Oba is getting all the well-deserved recognition, and it is going "viral".

As of press time, he boasts over 14,000 Instagram followers and his X account has over 28,000 fans.

Mr Oreagba's image received over 15,107 likes and still counting, the highest ever on his Instagram account.

It caused Mr Oreagba to become one of Nigeria's most searched persons all weekend.

This attention led to the businessman's interview with Arise TV. It was in the interview that he revealed he survived cancer. This news also endeared him even more.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Fola Stag, after the interview, he had a video call with Mr Oreagba, who celebrated him. The photographer posted a screenshot of their video call on his social media handles.

He added that Mr Oreagba acknowledged him for posting his photos, thereby getting the attention that earned him the popularity he gained.

He captioned, "Briefly spoke to Mr Farooq this morning after his interview with Arise TV; he said, "You don change my life".

About Fola Stag

A pinned post on his X account reads, "My name is Fola Stag. I am a commercial Food and Portrait Photographer." He studied Business Administration at Babcock University, and even though he hated school, he realised he had to apply what he learned there to his business.

The 30-year-old is a food and portrait photographer. His work reflects his enthusiasm for his job. His first shot at fame came in 2020 when he entered the OPPO Reno3urban24 photography contest.

He has always been a food photographer, wrapping his contest around food photography, though he used a phone at the time.

Fola Stag isn't just a food or portrait photographer. He is also a chef.