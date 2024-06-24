Nigeria: Tinubu to Present Urban Renewal Award to Bauchi Governor

24 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Khalid Idris Doya

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has been nominated to receive Nigeria's Excellence Award on Urban Development.

The governor will receive a 'Distinguished Award for Urban Renewal' at the forthcoming Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS) organised by The Best Strategic (TBS) Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The award was confirmed by a nomination letter signed and forwarded to the Governor by Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, the permanent secretary of general services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

Nnamdi announced that the award will be presented to Governor Bala Mohammed and other nominees by President Bola Ahmed Tinibu at the State House Conference Center in Abuja on July 6, 2024.

According to reports, the prestigious award celebrates Governor Bala's remarkable achievements in urban renewal, demonstrating his administration's dedication to changing Bauchi State.

The governor has launched several projects and policies that have revitalised rural and urban areas, improved inhabitants' quality of life, and stimulated economic growth, particularly in infrastructure development, public transit, and social services.

It further states that the nomination demonstrates the present administration's hard work and dedication to improving the people's lives.

